Judge grants request from Vt. murder suspect’s lawyer to leave case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An accused killer with a trial set for later this year has lost his lawyer.

Police say Seth Brunell murdered Fern Feather, a transgender woman, in Morrisville last year.

Monday in court, a judge accepted a request from Brunell’s attorney, David Sleigh, to be removed from the case. Sleigh told the court he had a potential conflict of interest that would prevent him from continuing the case.

A new attorney will be assigned and the judge said she hoped it would not further delay the case from heading to trial.

