Made in Vermont: Bee Happy Vermont

STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Pedro Salas’ backyard is a pollinator’s paradise.

“They are amazing creatures,” he says. He’s dedicated his Starksboro property, and his career to honey bees. “I am a beekeeper and a candle-maker,” he lists, among many other things. Above all, he’s a business owner.

Bee Happy Vermont makes just about anything and everything that has to do with honey. Honey cream, lip balms, mead, candles, even snacks -- including a family recipe from a friend for Greek honey Pistoli. “Sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, almond and honey,” he recounts.

Pedro’s wife, Susan, is the culinary wiz. She whips up honey baklava, among other things, for them to sell at farmers markets each week. It’s an all-hands-on-deck effort because at Bee Happy Vermont, the sticky stuff is a family business.

“My family loves the bees. My family is united just because of the bees,” Pedro says. He says one of his sons helped with website design, and the other made merchandise. Together, they even created a song for the bees.

When Pedro moved from Peru over 20 years ago, he took a job out of his comfort zone. After working in fish processing for years, he wound up working with bees upon landing in Vermont.

“My job was just to smoke the hives. And I looked at the sun... there was no sun. It was clouds and clouds of bees everywhere,” he laughs. Despite having never worked with bees, Pedro found a love for the little pollinators. After learning the ropes, he opened his own business. He’s since figured out that Vermont’s wildflowers help make a tasty product.

“Since the beginning of the spring, the red maple and the willow trees, they developed flowers and make a very mellow honey,” he says.

The Salas family provides the wildflowers right in their backyard and turns the honey into tasty treats to sell at local farmers markets. Pedro says he’s still learning from the bees every day, but what he does know, is that the bees do the heavy lifting.

“The honey doesn’t need preservatives, it doesn’t need heat or ice to preserve it or garlic or anything. It doesn’t need any chemicals. The bees did the whole job,” Pedro says.

