Mobile unit to provide temporary mail service in Johnson

Johnson's post office will be back in town on Monday operating out of a mobile unit. This is...
Johnson's post office will be back in town on Monday operating out of a mobile unit. This is after being temporarily relocated to Hyde Park.(Courtesy: Jane Draper)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Johnson’s post office will be back in town on Monday operating out of a mobile unit. This is after being temporarily relocated to Hyde Park.

The mobile unit will provide limited services while they work on a full retail space, but people can drop off packages and mail at the mobile unit to be dispatched daily.

Post office staffers say if you receive a pickup notice, that will also be at the mobile unit.

Anybody having issues with their mail should contact the local postmaster.

