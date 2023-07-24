New Burlington recycling rule aimed at keeping city cleaner, employees safer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is less than a month into a new recycling rule meant to keep employees safer and the city cleaner. But will the change lead to more of a mess than before?

The Department of Public Works recently announced new changes to recycling in Burlington. Every residence is required to buy a covered recycling toter to receive recycling pickup from the city. The toters replace the old blue bins.

Despite the change, some people say they still they see trash all over the neighborhoods.

“On my walks, I pick them up and throw it back in because it’s an ugly sight to see,” said Robert Fernette of Burlington.

Former Burlington resident Amanda Hammond says she moved to St. Albans in part because of recycling that blew into the road.

“The neighborhood we live in is beautiful. We don’t see trash on the ground,” Hammond said.

Burlington Public Works Director Chapin Spencer says the changes are, in part, to keep streets cleaner.

“The whole point of moving to these toters is to reduce the windblown litter and trash on the streets that has been a concern for residents for a long time,” Spencer said.

Recycling not in toters won’t be picked up. Public Works says it’s not concerned right now about any recycling left behind. That includes recycling in the bins and any oversized cardboard.

“Cardboard should always be cut up into a 2-by-2 square or less, and so having it in a container, dry and appropriate size helps improve the product at the recycling center,” Spencer said.

Spencer says the toters also keep the recycling dry, making it easier for crews to pick up and process.

“An issue that we have is the elements can ruin paper and cardboard. If it gets wet, it becomes much less valuable of a product,” he explained.

Spencer also says the toters help the safety of employees.

“We have had injuries in the past for lifting up heavy, wet bins,” he said.

The city is selling the recycling toters at a subsidized rate and can deliver. Prices vary depending on size and range from $10-$25. Click here for more information.

