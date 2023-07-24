Donate
Plattsburgh airport closer to winning port of entry status

The Plattsburgh International Airport is one step closer to being designated a port of entry...
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh International Airport is one step closer to being designated a port of entry which could save taxpayers thousands of dollars.

North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says the House passed the bipartisan Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Bill. It includes a provision changing the status of the Plattsburgh airport to allow for more federal funding.

Right now, taxpayers foot the bill to pay for U.S. Customs and Border Protection Services, like cargo security and examinations as well as immigration inspections.

Stefanik says the designation will save the airport about $600,000 a year.

“For years, I have worked to ensure that Plattsburgh International Airport is equipped with the resources it needs to continue meeting the transportation needs of families in Upstate New York and the North Country, and to continue providing access for tourists visiting our region,” Stefanik, R-New York, said in a statement.

It’s unclear how or when the Senate will vote on the bill.

