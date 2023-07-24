Donate
Police investigating suspicious shed fire in Waterbury

Vermont state police are investigating a suspicious fire in Waterbury. - File photo
Vermont state police are investigating a suspicious fire in Waterbury. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Waterbury.

Vermont state police say shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a blaze at 152 Loomis Hill Road, where they found an 8-by-10-foot shed engulfed in flames.

No one was inside the shed and no injuries were reported, but the circumstances of the blaze are believed to be suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Derby at 802-334-8881 or the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON.

