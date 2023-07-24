Poll finds Scott retains highest approval rating among governors in US
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new survey finds Vermont Gov. Phil Scott remains the most popular governor in the United States.
According to a poll conducted quarterly by Morning Consult, Scott has the highest approval rating in the country, at 76%.
It’s the third quarter in a row Scott, a Republican, has ranked at the top.
Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu isn’t far behind Scott in fourth place with a 64% approval rating.
Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ranked closer to the bottom of the list in 44th place, with a 51% approval rating.
