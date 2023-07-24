Responsible Employer Ordinances and their role in flood recovery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In three Vermont communities, contractors working on large municipal construction projects are guaranteed to be paid at the state’s standard rates thanks to Responsible Employer Ordinances.

Montpelier was the first to enact the ordinance, then Burlington, and most recently this summer, Barre. The goal of these ordinances is to ensure contractors are benefiting from an expensive or long project in one of these cities.

Only two paving projects in Montpelier have used the Responsible Employer Ordinance since 2019.

The city’s Director of Public Works Kurt Motyka says the low number of eligible projects are due to the high cost threshold of $200,000, but also because most road construction projects are federally funded and fall under federal wage rates. “Similar idea, the same basic goal, but there’s just a different set of wages and in order to get the funding and be eligible for it, we have to comply with the different rules,” said Motyka.

Motyka also says Public Works will likely be recommending to the city council to make the ordinance rates match those of the federal rates to simplify the bidding process.

At Vermont Construction Company, owner Dave Richards says ordinances like these usually just add more paperwork if the wages offered were already above the requirement. He says the post COVID labor shortage has generally pushed wages above the rates mandated by the ordinances.

“There’s just so much demand. It’s all demand driven. Tons of people want to get stuff done. There’s only so many people to do it. So workers know they have the power to bargain effectively,” said Richards.

“We still have some time to go before we will really have an idea of the impact of these ordinances,” said Vermont State Labor Council executive director Liz Medina, who added that along with ensuring fair pay, these ordinances help assure quality standards for taxpayer funded projects.

“I think we are setting ourselves up to see some real improvements in our building trades members last through these ordinances because there’s going to be a lot of building especially since the flooding,” said Medina.

In Montpelier’s flooding recovery stage, Motyka says only one contract so far has reached the monetary threshold for the ordinance, but the emergency nature of the contract did not allow time for ordinance provisions. Moving forward, Motyka says he doesn’t anticipate any other infrastructure repair contracts currently being issued will exceed the threshold from the flooding.

In Barre, city manager Nicolas Storellicastro says it’s early to know how the ordinance will interrelate with flood recovery. He says there are likely projects to trigger the threshold for the ordinance, but given the specialized nature of some of the work, it’s possible they might need to trigger some of the waivers of the ordinance. However, he says they’re committed to the ordinance.

