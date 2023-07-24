Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

San Francisco-based company that pioneered craft beers open to buyout from employees

FILE - The new Anchor Plaza and Taproom stands behind the center-field scoreboard at AT&T Park...
FILE - The new Anchor Plaza and Taproom stands behind the center-field scoreboard at AT&T Park during a San Francisco Giants baseball media open house in San Francisco, Thursday, March 29, 2012. Anchor Brewing Co. says it is halting its operations and liquidating the business, citing declining sales and challenging economic conditions. The San Francisco-based brewer said Wednesday, July 12, 2023, that it gave employees 60-day notice and plans to provide transition support and separation packages.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anchor Brewing is open to a purchase offer from its employees but warned that time is running out as the 127-year-old trailblazer of craft beers prepares to cease operations, the San Francisco company said in a statement over the weekend.

Spokesman Sam Singer confirmed Saturday that Anchor Brewing Company had received an email from Anchor’s union representative that workers are launching an effort to purchase the brewery. The effort is on behalf of a group of employees and not the union itself.

He said the company would “gladly consider” an offer should they make one that includes “a verifiable source of funds.” But Singer warned that time was running out and the company will move ahead with liquidation in early August.

The interested workers said on social media Saturday that things were moving fast and promised more information when available.

“Overwhelmed with the responses for help. We are working behind the scenes to try and figure out the best possible way to raise funds and actually do this,” the group said.

Anchor Brewing, which was sold to Japanese brewer Sapporo Holdings in 2017, stunned beer lovers when it announced earlier this month that it would discontinue the brand amid declining sales and tough economic conditions.

Two dozen investors and individuals have expressed interest in acquiring some or all of the brewery, Singer told the San Francisco Chronicle last week. He said any decision to sell would be made by liquidators.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookfield May 12th
Vermont State Police arrest suspect in Brookfield double shooting
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in the town of Orwell.
State Police identify man killed in Orwell motorcycle crash
Stacy Medicinetop
Wyoming murder suspect captured in Enosburgh
State leaders are looking to make finding information on flooding recovery easier for...
Flooded or damaged home? Find Vermont flooding resources here
File photo
Flooding leaves 6 post offices out of commission

Latest News

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier...
US sends another submarine to South Korea, adding to show of force against North Korea
FILE - Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA...
NBA Board of Governors approves Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets, AP source says
This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a...
Bodies of 4 killed in Alaska helicopter crash are recovered from lake
YCQM
YCQM JULY 23, 2023