Small Business Administration loans available to flooded Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flooded businesses, nonprofits, homeowners and renters in Vermont may qualify for loans to help them rebuild.

The Small Business Administration is offering those loans for physical damage and also economic injury.

For the first 12 months, there are no payments due and no interest charged.

“The SBA loans are one of the biggest sources of income from the federal government to folks who are affected by disaster,” said Emily Michie of the Small Business Administration.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full conversation with Emily Michie.

After the first year, the terms can be for up to 30 years and interest can vary from around 3% to 8%.

You can apply for a loan in person at SBA centers around the state or online at SBA.gov.

