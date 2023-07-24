Special committee considers taking court action against Franklin County sheriff

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The special committee investigating whether to impeach two Franklin County officials is considering taking court action against Sheriff John Grismore.

Grismore is facing a criminal probe from an incident where he kicked a detained man.

The committee is raising concerns about Grismore’s willingness to comply with a subpoena despite him telling them it was no problem.

The committee’s representation, Tim Doherty, says open-ended statements that they would get to it isn’t the norm.

“So we have proposed we engage with the sheriff-- hopefully to move toward a time frame that’s acceptable for everyone-- but need to be prepared to seek enforcement of the subpoena,” said Doherty of Downs Rachlin Martin.

Grismore told WCAX News this isn’t a concern he was aware the committee had. He said, in part: “The request for documents made through the subpoena is enormous and will take some time to put the document together, to say nothing of the financial burden on my staff who will be required to produce said documents. We’ve merely asked for more time to complete the request, which is certainly acceptable.”

The other target of the impeachment investigation by the Legislature is Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie.

