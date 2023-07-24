Donate
State officials inspect damage at flooded Vt. farms

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are coming together to inspect flooding fallout on farms.

Governor Phil Scott, Senator Peter Welch, and Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts are visiting a Paul Mazza’s farm in Essex Junction this morning to survey the damage to their fruits and vegetables.

After the tour of the damage, the group will call for coordinated support for Vermont farmers impacted by the statewide flooding.

