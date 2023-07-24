This year’s May frost designated as a disaster by U.S.D.A.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S.D.A. has approved a secretarial disaster designation for the May frost event that hit many produce growers in Vermont.

The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture said in a letter to Governor Phil Scott that there were enough production losses to warrant the designation in all 14 counties.

Now, farm operators across the state are eligible to apply for emergency loans for the next eight months.

Governor Scott also requested a U.S.D.A. disaster declaration for the flooding, which is currently pending.

