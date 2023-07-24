Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

This year’s May frost designated as a disaster by U.S.D.A.

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S.D.A. has approved a secretarial disaster designation for the May frost event that hit many produce growers in Vermont.

The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture said in a letter to Governor Phil Scott that there were enough production losses to warrant the designation in all 14 counties.

Now, farm operators across the state are eligible to apply for emergency loans for the next eight months.

Governor Scott also requested a U.S.D.A. disaster declaration for the flooding, which is currently pending.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookfield May 12th
Vermont State Police arrest suspect in Brookfield double shooting
File photo
One man’s flood trash is another man’s treasure
State leaders are looking to make finding information on flooding recovery easier for...
Flooded or damaged home? Find Vermont flooding resources here
Sheldon
Sheldon house fire sends one to hospital
file
Libraries hit hard by flood

Latest News

This year’s May frost designated as a disaster by U.S.D.A.
File photo
State officials inspect damage at flooded Vt. farms
State officials inspect damage at flooded Vt. farms
File photo
Responsible Employer Ordinances and their role in flood recovery