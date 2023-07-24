Donate
Vermont’s oldest known loon likely killed by boat, biologists say

VCE loon biologist Eric Hanson holds the Newark Pond Male.
VCE loon biologist Eric Hanson holds the Newark Pond Male.(Courtesy: Eloise Girard/Vermont Center for Ecostudies)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEWARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s oldest known loon has died after biologists say it was likely hit by a boat.

They say the 31-year-old male loon on Newark Pond was found dead last month.

A necropsy showed the bird was in excellent health but had injuries consistent with blunt trauma. They think it was likely from a motorboat hit.

The Vermont Center for Ecostudies hopes this incident encourages boaters to be more careful. They have a list of loon-safe tips for boaters on their website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

