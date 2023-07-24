Vermont’s oldest known loon likely killed by boat, biologists say

NEWARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s oldest known loon has died after biologists say it was likely hit by a boat.

They say the 31-year-old male loon on Newark Pond was found dead last month.

A necropsy showed the bird was in excellent health but had injuries consistent with blunt trauma. They think it was likely from a motorboat hit.

The Vermont Center for Ecostudies hopes this incident encourages boaters to be more careful. They have a list of loon-safe tips for boaters on their website.

