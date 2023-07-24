BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! This first day of the new work week will get off to a nice start with a lot of sunshine during the morning. But we won’t be able to make that last through the entire day. Instead, a frontal system will be moving through from west to east with scattered showers & thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe, with locally heavy downpours, strong, possibly damaging, wind gusts, frequent lightning, and small hail.

As we get into the evening and overnight hours, things will quiet down as the thunderstorm activity settles down.

Tuesday will be much the same as today with sunshine in the morning and a few showers & possible thunderstorms flaring up in the afternoon. But the Tuesday storms will be far fewer and not as strong as today’s.

Wednesday is looking mainly dry, but it will be heating up. Expect highs in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees mid-to-late week. It will be turning a lot more muggy, too. There could be some showers & thunderstorms again on Thursday & Friday.

It will be cooling down as we get into the weekend, with highs back down in the mid-to-upper 70s. Both Saturday & Sunday will be partly sunny, but a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the weather action this afternoon, and we will keep you posted with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.