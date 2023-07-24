BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s much quieter out there now than it was Monday afternoon. The most intense storms could be found across northern New York, where a few communities reported some downed or uprooted trees. There were a couple of hail reports in Vermont and New York too. Any leftover showers will continue to weaken and become fewer and far between as the evening continues. Expect a partly cloudy night with temperatures falling into the 60s.

Tuesday will be a quieter day compared to Monday. The day starts dry and partly cloudy. While an isolated shower or storm is possible late in the day, activity won’t be as strong or widespread as today. Just keep an ear out and plan to head inside if you hear thunder. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s by afternoon. Air quality should remain good to moderate, although some haze could develop as the day goes on from elevated smoke.

Wednesday will be another quiet, but warm day. Temperatures will have the chance to reach the mid to upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky. While a stray shower or storm isn’t out of the question, it should largely be a dry day. It will still be muggy, though. The hottest, most humid period of the week will be Thursday into Friday. Scattered storms return Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will once again surge well into the 80s by Friday. A few spots could hit 90 depending on how well heat can build in. It will certainly feel very warm and humid as dew points climb well into the 60s to near 70. The weekend doesn’t look as hot, with temperatures back to the mid 70s to near 80.

Lake Champlain continues to run very high for this time of year. We once again set a new record high lake level for today’s date. It’s running about three feet higher than normal for this time in July, but still remains about a foot and a quarter below flood stage. Today’s level is on par with average levels for late April, when the lake level usually peaks for the year due to spring rain and snowmelt. In a typical year, the lake will hit its highest level in the spring, then gradually drop through summer and early fall, reaching its lowest level between late September and early October.

Have a great evening!

-Jess

