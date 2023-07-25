Donate
2 killed in Vt. crash, 2 others rushed to hospital with critical injuries

Police say two people were killed in a crash in Mendon on Monday morning. - File photo
Police say two people were killed in a crash in Mendon on Monday morning. - File photo(Storyblocks)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MENDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say two people were killed in a crash in Mendon on Monday morning.

It happened on U.S. Route 4 near Woodward Road at about 10:20 a.m.

Vermont State Police say John Panoushek, 79, of South Woodstock, was headed west on Route 4 when he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car head-on.

John Panoushek and his passenger, Jean Panoushek, 74, of South Woodstock, died at the scene. Police say neither of the Panousheks was wearing a seat belt.

Investigators say the two people in the other car-- Beverly Adams, 73, of Stockbridge, and Thomas Allen, 76, of Stockbridge-- were extricated from their vehicle with life-threatening injuries and rushed to the hospital.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

