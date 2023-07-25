Adamant music school reopens after flood damaged road delays classes

CALAIS, Vt. (WCAX) - After the severe flooding the adamant music school is reopening so students can once again play their instruments.

“We were worried it wouldn’t happen at all but luckily they were able to get things cleaned up pretty quickly,” Adamant music student John Austin King said.

Adamant music school sits on Haggett road - which crumbled during the storm - making it impossible for students and instructors to access the buildings.

School leaders said they were forced to pause, stop or delay several classes, only a couple weeks into the summer session.

Student John Austin King traveled all the way from south Carolina to hone his piano skills here after college.

“A wonderful community here at Adamant, the town has been extremely welcoming,” King said. “I’ve never been apart of of a co-op village before so it’s a really neat vibe here all of the faculty have been welcoming.”

The school consists of cabins where students live for the summer, and take lessons in studios scattered across the intimate campus.

Leaders said none of the buildings or pianos were damaged, but some of the cabins took a hit.

“There’s one cabin over there that doesn’t have water right now so we were moved further up the street,” King said.

Matthew Manwarren, the artistic executive director, said he started to imagine the worst.

“For about a week, I thought that were about to cancel for the rest of summer,” Manwarren said.

But faculty member, Elaine Greenfield said thanks to crews who made quick repairs, the school can press play on classes again.

”They worked on the road so we were able then to open for 2 weeks that was really a savior,” Greenfield said.

Greenfield said King is among dozens of students from across the country whose session was disrupted by the flood.

“We had someone who drove 11 hours who came from Arkansas,” Greenfield said.

Greenfield said the school will still have opportunities to perform for the public.

The Adamant school is hosting concerts throughout the summer for 20 dollars a ticket.

