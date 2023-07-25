How to help
Beloved Montpelier independent theater tries to get back on its feet

The Savoy Theater was among most Main St. businesses in Montpelier to get hit by floodwaters.
By Sadie Tosch
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier’s Savoy Theater was one of two movie theaters hit hard hit by flooding two weeks ago. The theater on Main Street has long been a showcase for independent films and its eclectic space has also made it a gathering spot for other events. It’s a local treasure the community is not ready to see let go.

The Savoy has had its fair share of challenges, but owner James O’Hanlon says they plan to recover from the flood stronger than ever. “The downstairs --- I turned the corner and looked downstairs. The water was just below the ceiling level,” he recalled.

Like many Capital City businesses, trash now lines the sidewalks instead of customers waiting for a movie.

“The Savoy is one of my favorites in town, it’s dear to my heart,” said local resident Marek Zhaac, who is helping coordinate clean-up across the city. For him, the Savoy has had a little extra love. “I just looked on my list and we’ve sent teams to the Savoy five days in the last two weeks.”

The Savoy is one of Vermont’s few dedicated remaining art-house theaters. Founded in 1981, it hosts movies you might not be able to catch anywhere else, including foreign and independent films. It’s been on the brink of closure in the past and was recently raising money to revamp the business. But for O’Hanlon, the focus has shifted to getting the theater back together. He says the downstairs level was hit the hardest but it will still take time to get the upstairs space open again.

In addition to being the home of the Green Mountain Film Festival, the Savoy is a destination for culture and showcases local artists and other events, leading to a lot of love from city dwellers.

“I think the community has really stepped up to help people and help businesses and help homeowners,” said Ben Wetherell.

The theater remains without power and ventilation but thanks to volunteers, the work is moving quickly. “The community has really blown me away. It shows me how much people in Montpelier love our businesses, our town,” O’Hanlon said.

O’Hanlon says they will try to reopen in the next month.

