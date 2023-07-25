Burlington City Council approves zoning change to allow South End housing projects

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city councilors have signed off on a historic zoning change in the city’s South End.

The long-talked-about measure makes it legal for about 84 acres of Burlington’s South End to have housing where it wasn’t allowed before.

As Burlington faces a 0.4% vacancy rate, this housing measure will allow developers to create housing buildings where several large surface parking lots are currently located in the South End. Right now, that area has much of the city’s industrial and artisan businesses.

Councilors agreed housing was needed, including dormitories, but hotels are not permitted.

Even before the change passed, discussions were already in the works for 700 units of housing.

Related Story:

Burlington City Council to consider rezoning to allow South End housing projects

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.