Burlington City Council approves zoning change to allow South End housing projects

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city councilors have signed off on a historic zoning change in the city’s South End.

The long-talked-about measure makes it legal for about 84 acres of Burlington’s South End to have housing where it wasn’t allowed before.

As Burlington faces a 0.4% vacancy rate, this housing measure will allow developers to create housing buildings where several large surface parking lots are currently located in the South End. Right now, that area has much of the city’s industrial and artisan businesses.

Councilors agreed housing was needed, including dormitories, but hotels are not permitted.

Even before the change passed, discussions were already in the works for 700 units of housing.

