Burlington DPW crews stem 2 week sewage leak

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington officials say a broken sewage pipe under the Winooski River that spewed over 3 million gallons into the river and Lake Champlain over the past two weeks has finally been fixed.

Burlington Public Works crews have been working around the clock since July 12 to reduce the flow and build a temporary bypass -- an above-ground pipe that stretches a mile through the New North End along North Avenue.

“Hopefully they do a good job of sealing it up. It’s much better to obviously have the sewage going in the right place instead of into the river -- since we live on the river,” said 8 Kaaren Anderson, a local resident.

Officials say the bypass is temporary, circumventing the 1950′s era pipe under the river that was damaged in the storm. They say the real damage to the pipe isn’t known yet. “Water levels and water clarity still aren’t satisfactory or safe enough for divers to get on site for an in-river inspection. With that said, we have conducted non-toxic dye testing. We’re about to do another non-toxic dye test later this week to help us determine exactly where the break or breaks are,” said The Department of Public Works’ Rob Goulding. He says the city was able to partially cap the sewer main hours after the break was detected and that pumper trucks brought 730 loads of captured wastewater to the treatment plant while the bypass pipe was being built. “We have had a very robust 24/7 pump and haul operation with the use of two tanker trucks. And again, they were running 24/7 weekend’s weekdays all day long to pump and haul and treat as much wastewater out of the system as possible.”

Between pumper trucks and the bypass piping, the price tag is now more than $700,000 and rising. The good news is 100% of the wastewater is now going through the bypass and not the lake.

In the meantime, lake experts still caution people to think twice before getting in the water right now near the mouth of the Winooski. “There are a lot of materials coming in the water, a lot of pollutants coming in the water. I think airing on the side of not going in right now is not a bad thing and waiting till the turbidity settles out and the water looks clearer again,” said Kris Stepenuck with the University of Vermont’s Lake Champlain Sea Grant program.

The city is still asking residents in the new North End to continue to conserve water, especially during any storms, to make sure the temporary pipe holds. They have also installed an alarm system in case of another break.

