CCV slashing tuition for programs in high-demand fields

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Community College of Vermont has announced that they are decreasing tuition prices for students in programs in high-demand fields.

In an announcement Tuesday, the school says Vermonters seeking education and training in certain fields will get 50% of their tuition covered for the upcoming academic year as part of the Vermont Tuition Advantage Program. The program covers over 20 degree programs including health care, early childhood education, and accounting.

“Too many Vermonters choose not to continue their education after high school because of cost, and they end up missing out on the skills and knowledge they need to move into promising jobs,” CCV President Joyce Judy said in a statement. “With this initiative, we are making huge strides toward reversing that trend and giving all Vermonters a chance to advance in their careers.”

“We’re making a meaningful investment in workforce development, giving Vermonters the chance to pursue education and training for fields that are facing critical shortages,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement.

The funding for the program is available to Vermont residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

