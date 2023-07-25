How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

CCV slashing tuition for programs in high-demand fields

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Community College of Vermont has announced that they are decreasing tuition prices for students in programs in high-demand fields.

In an announcement Tuesday, the school says Vermonters seeking education and training in certain fields will get 50% of their tuition covered for the upcoming academic year as part of the Vermont Tuition Advantage Program. The program covers over 20 degree programs including health care, early childhood education, and accounting.

“Too many Vermonters choose not to continue their education after high school because of cost, and they end up missing out on the skills and knowledge they need to move into promising jobs,” CCV President Joyce Judy said in a statement. “With this initiative, we are making huge strides toward reversing that trend and giving all Vermonters a chance to advance in their careers.”

“We’re making a meaningful investment in workforce development, giving Vermonters the chance to pursue education and training for fields that are facing critical shortages,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement.

The funding for the program is available to Vermont residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man died in a crash in Colchester on Monday.
Vermont man killed in Colchester crash
File image
2 killed, 2 injured in Mendon crash
Claude Mumbere
Burlington murder suspect faces new charges in 2021 random attack
VCE loon biologist Eric Hanson holds the Newark Pond Male.
Vermont’s oldest known loon likely killed by boat, biologists say
Vermont lost nearly 10,000 acres of crops-- with likely more to be discovered-- after the...
State officials inspect flooded farms as growers grapple with crop loss

Latest News

File -- Floodwaters remain on the destroyed fields at the Intervale Community Farm.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott flooding update
If you’re having a little trouble hearing, getting help could be as simple as taking a drive to...
Over-the-counter hearing aids roll out to some local pharmacies
Vermont’s congressional delegation is asking for help from the federal government to fund...
Requesting federal aid for flood-related infrastructure repairs
State leaders want to make sure Vermonters hit by flooding get their insurance policy payouts...
Vt. delegation calls on insurance companies to step up during flood recovery