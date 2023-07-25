Clinton County Fair opens for 5-day run

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County Fair is returning to the North Country for a five-day run starting Tuesday.

Officials say this year’s fair is packed with new events and attractions such as the Motorcycle Wall of Death, horses and other livestock, and monster trucks. Most of all, they say it’s a community builder for people in the area.

“It is a great escape to get away from all of that stuff and actually bringing us back -- myself and people my age or even a little younger -- to back to when you were a kid when you had so much fun here. So, that is one of the neat things of coming to the fair -- is being able to relive your childhood walk around and mingle with people and just have fun.” said the fair’s Mike Perrotte.

He says he expects this year’s attendance to be higher than the previous -- which brought in around 30,000.

The headliner Wednesday will be country music star Megan Moroney at the Grandstand at 7 p.m.

