Colchester library to display tiny creations from community members

By Sophia Thomas
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Miniature masterpieces are in the spotlight as the Burnham Memorial Library in Colchester is rolling out a first-of-its-kind art project to celebrate community.

Artists big and small are hard at work creating mini masterpieces. Dubbed Tiny Canvas Creations, the program is bringing Colchester residents together through a shared love of art as part of its first communal art project.

“This is a great way to sort of celebrate all the different kinds of people that come to the library,” said the library’s Hannah Peacock.

Each artist gets a small square canvas and a palette of paint. The rest is up to their imagination.

The library recently held two adult painting sessions and one for children. Peacock says the program’s been a hit, especially for the older crowd. “Every time we have an adult craft program, it fills up right away, like it’s always packed. I think it’s part for the project, part for the social aspect. They just like to come and meet other people and create together,” she said.

At the children’s event, siblings and friends paint their favorite subjects.

“I painted me and my dad because it just reminded me of my dad,” said Eleanor from Colchester.

“I like flowers. They make me happy a lot,” said Wyatt.

Peacock says she is excited to show off the finished products. “Everyone’s is going to be so different, which I think is the best part of it,” she said.

The Tiny Art Show will be on display in the library throughout August.

