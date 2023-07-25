Cyanobacteria blooms close 2 Burlington beaches to swimming

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two of Burlington’s beaches closed to swimming on Tuesday due to cyanobacteria blooms.

People should stay out of the water at North Beach and Texaco Beach because the blooms can pose a health threat to people and pets.

Oakledge and Leddy beaches were still open on Tuesday.

Cyanobacteria blooms have closed area beaches multiple times in recent weeks.

Burlington Parks and Rec says with the recent flooding, there may be more debris in the lake water, so people should be cautious.

Click here for the latest on Burlington beaches.

Related Stories:

No swimming allowed at some Burlington beaches due to bacteria

Many Burlington beaches remain closed going into the weekend

Burlington beach-goers face multiple closures due to cyanobacteria blooms

Burlington area residents try to beat the holiday heat

No swimming allowed at some Burlington beaches on this 4th of July

Blue-green algae blooms again close some Burlington beaches

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.