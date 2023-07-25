How to help
Cyanobacteria blooms close 2 Burlington beaches to swimming

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two of Burlington’s beaches closed to swimming on Tuesday due to cyanobacteria blooms.

People should stay out of the water at North Beach and Texaco Beach because the blooms can pose a health threat to people and pets.

Oakledge and Leddy beaches were still open on Tuesday.

Cyanobacteria blooms have closed area beaches multiple times in recent weeks.

Burlington Parks and Rec says with the recent flooding, there may be more debris in the lake water, so people should be cautious.

Click here for the latest on Burlington beaches.

