How bookstores are banding together to help flooded shops start a new chapter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The New England Independent Bookstore Association will kick off an effort this weekend to help Vermont bookstores damaged by flooding.

“Bookstores Helping Bookstores” will benefit Next Chapter Bookstore of Barre and Bear Pond Books in Montpelier.

More than a dozen bookstores around the state will donate 20% of their daily proceeds to help the shops recover.

Becky Dayton of the Vermont Book Shop in Middlebury says it’s important for the bookstore community to help each other out.

“I continue to see photographs and video of the Montpelier streets piled high with damaged merchandise and interior fixtures from all sorts of stores. And I’ve seen what these two stores look like now that they’ve been gutted. And it is really shocking,” Dayton said.

Participating bookstores include:

Bartleby’s Books, Wilmington

Bear Pond Books, Stowe

Bennington Bookshop, Bennington

The Book Nook, Ludlow

The Bookstore, Brandon

Bridgeside Books, Waterbury

Eloquent Page, St. Albans

Everyone’s Books, Brattleboro

Flying Pig Bookstore, Shelburne

Phoenix Books, Burlington

Phoenix Books, Essex

Phoenix Books, Rutland

Norwich Bookstore, Norwich

Vermont Book Shop, Middlebury

Village Square Booksellers, Bellows Falls

Yankee Bookshop, Woodstock

+ Rootstock Publishing, Montpelier

