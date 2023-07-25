How to help
How bookstores are banding together to help flooded shops start a new chapter

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The New England Independent Bookstore Association will kick off an effort this weekend to help Vermont bookstores damaged by flooding.

Bookstores Helping Bookstores” will benefit Next Chapter Bookstore of Barre and Bear Pond Books in Montpelier.

More than a dozen bookstores around the state will donate 20% of their daily proceeds to help the shops recover.

Becky Dayton of the Vermont Book Shop in Middlebury says it’s important for the bookstore community to help each other out.

“I continue to see photographs and video of the Montpelier streets piled high with damaged merchandise and interior fixtures from all sorts of stores. And I’ve seen what these two stores look like now that they’ve been gutted. And it is really shocking,” Dayton said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Becky Dayton.

Participating bookstores include:

  • Bartleby’s Books, Wilmington
  • Bear Pond Books, Stowe
  • Bennington Bookshop, Bennington
  • The Book Nook, Ludlow
  • The Bookstore, Brandon
  • Bridgeside Books, Waterbury
  • Eloquent Page, St. Albans
  • Everyone’s Books, Brattleboro
  • Flying Pig Bookstore, Shelburne
  • Phoenix Books, Burlington
  • Phoenix Books, Essex
  • Phoenix Books, Rutland
  • Norwich Bookstore, Norwich
  • Vermont Book Shop, Middlebury
  • Village Square Booksellers, Bellows Falls
  • Yankee Bookshop, Woodstock
  • + Rootstock Publishing, Montpelier

Click here for more information.

