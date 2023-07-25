How to help
Lawmakers to hold telephone town meeting Wednesday

Vermont state Capitol building.
Vermont state Capitol building.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Peter Welch, Rep. Becca Balint, and Gov. Phil Scott will hold a statewide telephone town meeting on Vermont’s flooding disaster Wednesday at 7:30pm.

The meeting will answer questions and provide information on the federal and state response to the disaster, and how to access aid available to individuals, homeowners, farms, displaced employees, and small businesses.

Those on the call will also be able to submit a question during the town meeting and will have the option of asking it live.

State and federal officials will be available on the call to help answer Vermonters’ questions.

