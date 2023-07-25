New Britain’s Pettorini wins FCBL Home Run Derby

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Centennial Field is hosting its first All-Star Game in 37 years on Tuesday, but on Monday night, it was New Britain’s Tyler Pettorini who stole the show. The Bees slugger pounded out 40 dingers over three rounds in the FCBL Home Run Derby, edging Nashua’s Sean McNamara 9-7 in the final after video review confirmed the two competitors’ totals.

“I wasn’t really sure how many I hit, but people were saying I had more so I had to check,” Pettorini said of the video review. “I mean I’m getting pretty tired by the end of it, it’s pretty hard, lot of swings. But had to fight through it and stuck it out.”

BFA grad Colby Brouillette represented the Monsters well, knocking out three in succession with six total in round one, but it wasn’t quite enough to get him in to the semifinals.

“Yeah I just needed that first one to get out,” Brouillette said. “I recollected my mind, and once I got on that roll, I was just kinda in the zone and locked in. And unfortunately there wasn’t enough of that, but you know it was a lot of fun and I had a good time doing it.”

The FCBL All-Star Game is slated for Tuesday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

