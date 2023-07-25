New UVM research vessel ready to set sail on Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont’s new state-of-the-art research vessel is ready to set sail.

The Marcelle Melosira arrived in Burlington on Sunday after years of COVID-related delays and a lengthy trip from New York.

“There was a lot of anticipation, a lot of excitement because it’s such a sophisticated but really capable vessel,” Interim Capt. Taylor Resnick said.

Former Sen. Patrick Leahy and other donors funded the $4.5 million boat. It was named in honor of the senator’s wife, Marcelle.

At 65 feet long, the vessel sleeps four, carries up to 30 people and features high-tech research equipment and a lab. It runs on a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system.

“We’re able to run under electric power for up to three hours continuously, which we estimate will save us about 55% in emissions, greenhouse gas emissions,” said Jason Stockwell, the director of the Rubenstein Ecosystem Science Laboratory.

The research team says one of the vessel’s coolest features is on the top deck. It’s a one-of-a-kind scientific winch and it’s special because it can deploy scientific instruments from any angle around the boat and send information back to the crew, scientists and students in real time. Using the winch, crew members can go into the deepest parts of the lake and collect a wider range of data.

Stockwell says this is a game-changer for identifying bacteria blooms, invasive species and more.

“This boat will allow us to sample much more efficiently all over the lake to kind of examine those questions,” he said.

With a fully accessible ramp, deck and interior, anyone can enjoy the vessel. The Marcelle Melosira will host charter groups, K-12 programs and UVM students starting in the next few weeks.

Boat staffers say they hope visitors gain an appreciation for the lake and a passion for protecting it.

