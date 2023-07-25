Over-the-counter hearing aids roll out to some Vt. pharmacies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re having a little trouble hearing, getting help could be as simple as taking a drive to your local pharmacy. Hearing aids have been available over the counter since December.

Over-the-counter hearing aids are specifically for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. They are available in nine Kinney locations in Vermont and dozens in Northern New York.

Kinney Drugs’ Judy Cowden says they chose locations to offer hearing aids based on whether there was an audiologist in the market.

“If you have severe profound hearing loss, you really do need to see an audiologist and sometimes we have found that people have come in looking for that and we just refer them out to audiologist because that’s really not what these products are for,” said Crowden.

Cowden also says a typical pair of hearing aids ranges from $2,300 to $4,500. A high end over-the-counter pair is at least $800. She says most insurances don’t cover over-the-counter aids, and not in full—only prescription.

Based on fluctuating demand at different stores and noticing the timeline it takes people to decide to purchase the hearing aids, Cowden says Kinney is launching clinics in the fall where certified hearing equipment technicians will administer a test to guide your next step.

“It gives you kind of a readout a feeling for where you sit in terms of hearing loss. If you are in the mild to moderate hearing loss then we can we can help you with hearing aids. If your hearing loss is severe profound, that’s where you would probably need to go see an audiologist,” said Crowden.

But they aren’t everywhere. At Lakeside Pharmacy in Burlington, pharmacist Ryan Quinn says they have gotten no inquiries for the product since they became available. He’s waiting to add them to his inventory, noting they’re expensive to order and expensive for a consumer to buy.

“For me as a business to purchase something for hundreds of dollars that will then sit here, it’s just not feasible. So we’re still at the point where just given the overall affordability of it for the everyday individual, they’re just not something that you’re going to see on store shelves for the most part,” said Quinn.

Quinn encourages consumers to do their research, noting you might get sticker shock seeing an entry level aid is around $200, but buying something for much much cheaper could mean it’s not be the quality you need.

“I think that this is a fantastic first step, and that over the course of the next months or years, we are going to see things become affordable become available to the general populace, which I think it’s very important that they’re available to the general public,” said Quinn.

