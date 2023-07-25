Requesting federal aid for flood-related infrastructure repairs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lawmakers are asking for help from the federal government to fund repairs to roads, bridges, and other flood-damaged infrastructure.

Senator Sanders, Senator Welch, and Congresswoman Balint sent a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg last week, who visited Vermont to survey the damage on July 17th.

They’re asking for the Department of Transportation to support the state’s request for assistance immediately.

They are also asking for a longer federal reimbursement timeline for project costs under the Federal Highway Administration’s emergency relief program.

“We are grateful for the show of support provided by your Department and the rest of the Biden Administration and urge a speedy approval of flexible FHWA ER funds requested by Vermont — so that the state and individuals impacted by the floods can begin to rebuild,” the letter read. “We are confident that, with your support, Vermonters will come through this stronger and more resilient.”

