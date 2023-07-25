St. Johnsbury hospital celebrates expansion of mental health wing

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Northern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury is celebrating a partial completion of a $22 million addition to the hospital.

The Patrick and Marcelle Leahy Suite is part of the West Wing Project, a mental health support area for patients and families struggling with those challenges.

The hospital has added four rooms to the space with beds, a family room, and shower areas. The addition was made possible by a $3 million spending grant sponsored by former Sen. Leahy, who on Tuesday stressed the importance of rural medical centers.

“A human being is a human being, whether they are in an urban area or rural area. We know the scale. We know that the people need help as much as they do in Washington D.C.. or Boston or anywhere else,” he said.

The hospital is hoping to make headway with the rest of the project by this spring -- expanding their lab and pharmacy -- and additional treatment spaces.

