How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Surprise Phish shows to raise money for flood victims

Vermont's jam band Phish is giving back to the state that spawned its worldwide success. The...
Vermont's jam band Phish is giving back to the state that spawned its worldwide success. The band will hold two benefit concerts for flood victims. - File photo(WCAX)
By Darren Perron
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s jam band Phish is giving back to the state that spawned its worldwide success. WCAX News has confirmed the band will hold two benefit concerts for flood victims in Vermont and upstate New York.

The concerts will take place at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center or SPAC in New York on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26.

Money will go to the band’s WaterWheel Foundation. A special flood recovery fund has been set up. 100% of net proceeds from all concert and merchandise sales will go to that fund.

Phish did a similar benefit concert following the devastation of Tropical Storm Irene.

We’ve learned that concertgoers can also purchase a limited number of Foundation tickets for these upcoming shows and will be treated to a never-done duo performance by bandmates Page McConnell and Trey Anastasio in a private pre-show event.

Tickets range from $49.50 to $249.50. Foundation tickets are an additional $500. A one-day ticket request period gets underway Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m. Travel packages will be available and go on sale Friday, July 28 at 9 a.m.

Our Darren Perron broke the story and is gathering more details about this latest flood-relief benefit show for the Channel 3 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., and here on WCAX.com.

Vermont's jam band Phish is giving back to the state that spawned its worldwide success. The...
Vermont's jam band Phish is giving back to the state that spawned its worldwide success. The band will hold two benefit concerts for flood victims.(WCAX)

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man died in a crash in Colchester on Monday.
Vermont man killed in Colchester crash
File image
2 killed, 2 injured in Mendon crash
Claude Mumbere
Burlington murder suspect faces new charges in 2021 random attack
VCE loon biologist Eric Hanson holds the Newark Pond Male.
Vermont’s oldest known loon likely killed by boat, biologists say
The effort to rebuild Burlington High School has hit a snag.
Demolition delays on Burlington High School project

Latest News

RAW VIDEO: Gov. Scott press briefing
Claude Mumbere
Vt. murder suspect pleads not guilty to new charges in random attack
Burlington City Council approves zoning change to allow South End housing projects
Burlington city councilors have signed off on a historic zoning change in the city’s South End.
Burlington City Council approves zoning change to allow South End housing projects