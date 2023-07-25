Surprise Phish shows to raise money for flood victims

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s jam band Phish is giving back to the state that spawned its worldwide success. WCAX News has confirmed the band will hold two benefit concerts for flood victims in Vermont and upstate New York.

The concerts will take place at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center or SPAC in New York on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26.

Money will go to the band’s WaterWheel Foundation. A special flood recovery fund has been set up. 100% of net proceeds from all concert and merchandise sales will go to that fund.

Phish did a similar benefit concert following the devastation of Tropical Storm Irene.

We’ve learned that concertgoers can also purchase a limited number of Foundation tickets for these upcoming shows and will be treated to a never-done duo performance by bandmates Page McConnell and Trey Anastasio in a private pre-show event.

Tickets range from $49.50 to $249.50. Foundation tickets are an additional $500. A one-day ticket request period gets underway Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m. Travel packages will be available and go on sale Friday, July 28 at 9 a.m.

