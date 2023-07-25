Donate
Vermont artist Noah Kahan launches fundraiser for flood relief

Vt. born musician, Noah Kahan, garners national attention for newest album, "Stick Season."
Vt. born musician, Noah Kahan, garners national attention for newest album, "Stick Season."(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, VT. (WCAX) - The Vermont musician who took the internet by storm with his album Stick Season is raising money for flood relief ahead of his shows in Burlington this weekend.

The artist wrote on social media today about his plan to use his sold-out red rocks show in Colorado to garner support.

You can now buy a livestream ticket and an exclusive ‘I love Vermont’ t-shirt bundle.

All proceeds go to the Vermont flood response and recovery fund.

Kahan is performing Saturday and Sunday at the Burlington waterfront.

