Vermont man killed in Colchester crash

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man died in a crash in Colchester on Monday.

Police say it happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Clay Point Road at the intersection of U.S. Route 2.

Investigators say Christopher Pugh, 38, of Grand Isle, was headed west on Route 2 when he went off the road, drove across a grass median and hit a pickup stopped at a stop sign on Clay Point Road.

The driver of the stopped truck, Nicholas Ringuette, 33, of Colchester, died at the scene.

Pugh was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Colchester police are still investigating the crash and ask any witnesses to call them at 802-264-5555.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.