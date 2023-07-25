Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont man killed in Colchester crash

A Vermont man died in a crash in Colchester on Monday.
A Vermont man died in a crash in Colchester on Monday.(Courtesy: Aaron Vincelette)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man died in a crash in Colchester on Monday.

Police say it happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Clay Point Road at the intersection of U.S. Route 2.

Investigators say Christopher Pugh, 38, of Grand Isle, was headed west on Route 2 when he went off the road, drove across a grass median and hit a pickup stopped at a stop sign on Clay Point Road.

The driver of the stopped truck, Nicholas Ringuette, 33, of Colchester, died at the scene.

Pugh was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Colchester police are still investigating the crash and ask any witnesses to call them at 802-264-5555.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is finding treasure in the trash that other people have piled along Vermont roads in...
One man’s flood trash is another man’s treasure
Brookfield May 12th
Vermont State Police arrest suspect in Brookfield double shooting
Vermont lost nearly 10,000 acres of crops-- with likely more to be discovered-- after the...
State officials inspect flooded farms as growers grapple with crop loss
Claude Mumbere
Burlington murder suspect faces new charges in 2021 random attack
Libraries across Vermont were damaged by the recent flooding. - File photo
Some Vermont libraries hit hard by flooding

Latest News

Big films bring big bucks to area movie theaters recovering from COVID
Police say two people were killed in a crash in Mendon on Monday morning. - File photo
2 killed in Vt. crash, 2 others rushed to hospital with critical injuries
Demolition delays on Burlington High School project
Burlington hopes city-owned fast charger will help get more EVs on the road