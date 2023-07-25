Vt. cannabis growers, retailers band together for ‘Higher Calling’

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new fundraising effort is underway for Vermont cannabis retailers and growers hit by flooding.

The Cannabis Retailers Association of Vermont says several dozen stores took on tens of millions of dollars in damage from this month’s torrential flooding, and since cannabis is still a Schedule 1 drug at the federal level, businesses are not eligible for Small Business Administration loans.

The association’s Todd Bailey says they are launching a new fundraising effort called a Higher Calling to help out. “Most small businesses fail in the first two years. We are not even two years old -- we’re not a year old. We have this disaster. There are challenges ahead with any emerging new market and now we have another thing to figure out,” Bailey said.

He says they are planning a two-day relief concert and are also selling a special pre-roll joint with proceeds benefiting flood victims in the cannabis industry.

