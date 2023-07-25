Donate
Vt. Delegation calls on insurance companies to step up during flood recovery

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont leaders are making sure Vermonters in need are getting their policy payout.

Senators Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch, along with Representative Becca Balint, sent a letter to 95 flood, homeowners, and auto insurers—calling on them to respond to flooding claims in Vermont quickly and fairly.

They also asked companies to suspend premium payments, providing advance payments, and properly investigate to identify damage.

“This is the time for showing compassion and flexibility for working families and small business owners so that disaster survivors in Vermont can get back on their feet as quickly as possible,” the letter wrote, “as an insurance provider, you play an important role in this recovery process, and your actions today will decide the state’s trajectory for years to come.”

The delegation asked insurance companies to respond to the letter by the end of the month to confirm if they are taking the requested steps.

