Vt. murder suspect pleads not guilty to new charges in random attack

Claude Mumbere
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The suspect in a Burlington murder faced new charges on Tuesday in connection with a random attack in the city in 2021.

Claude Mumbere, 29, was arrested last week and charged with the murder of Kelley Cusson. Cusson, 31, was found dead in a Burlington park on July 7.

Tuesday, Mumbere appeared in court in to face charges in a different case. He’s accused of randomly attacking a woman with an aluminum snowshoe in downtown Burlington in October 2021.

Mumbere pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in that 2021 attack.

Police say Mumbere was linked to the 2021 assault through fingerprints after a Winooski police officer recognized him following his arrest in the murder case.

Mumbere pleaded not guilty to Cusson’s murder at his arraignment last week.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

