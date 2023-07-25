Vt. murder suspect pleads not guilty to new charges in random attack

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The suspect in a Burlington murder faced new charges on Tuesday in connection with a random attack in the city in 2021.

Claude Mumbere, 29, was arrested last week and charged with the murder of Kelley Cusson. Cusson, 31, was found dead in a Burlington park on July 7.

Tuesday, Mumbere appeared in court in to face charges in a different case. He’s accused of randomly attacking a woman with an aluminum snowshoe in downtown Burlington in October 2021.

Mumbere pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in that 2021 attack.

Police say Mumbere was linked to the 2021 assault through fingerprints after a Winooski police officer recognized him following his arrest in the murder case.

Mumbere pleaded not guilty to Cusson’s murder at his arraignment last week.

Related Stories:

Burlington murder suspect faces new charges in 2021 random attack

Man arrested in murder of Burlington woman

Police: Burlington woman’s death considered suspicious

Woman’s body found in Burlington Park

Victim fears for life following vicious random attack in Burlington

Police looking for man behind random attack in Burlington

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.