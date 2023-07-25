How to help
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott flooding update

File -- Floodwaters remain on the destroyed fields at the Intervale Community Farm.
File -- Floodwaters remain on the destroyed fields at the Intervale Community Farm.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state and federal officials will provide an update Tuesday morning on the state’s ongoing response to catastrophic flooding two weeks ago.

Watch Live at 11 a.m. only on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

State commerce officials Tuesday are expected to flesh out more details of a $20 million aid package first announced Friday for businesses impacted by flooding who do not qualify for FEMA assistance.

Caledonia and Orange Counties on Friday were added to the list of six counties that already qualify for FEMA assistance. Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor counties had previously been approved. Orleans County was among the impacted areas and is still looking for the nod from FEMA.

In addition to flood damage, many area fruit growers and farmers are also dealing with the fallout from a hard freeze in May. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack last week approved Governor Scott’s request for a Secretarial Disaster Designation and assistance is now available statewide.

