WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott flooding update

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state and federal officials will provide an update Tuesday morning on the state’s ongoing response to catastrophic flooding two weeks ago.

Watch Live at 11 a.m. only on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

State commerce officials Tuesday are expected to flesh out more details of a $20 million aid package first announced Friday for businesses impacted by flooding who do not qualify for FEMA assistance.

Caledonia and Orange Counties on Friday were added to the list of six counties that already qualify for FEMA assistance. Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor counties had previously been approved. Orleans County was among the impacted areas and is still looking for the nod from FEMA.

In addition to flood damage, many area fruit growers and farmers are also dealing with the fallout from a hard freeze in May. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack last week approved Governor Scott’s request for a Secretarial Disaster Designation and assistance is now available statewide.

Related Stories:

State officials inspect flooded farms as growers grapple with crop loss

Poll finds Scott retains highest approval rating among governors in US

USDA grants Vermont disaster designation for May frost damage

Caledonia, Orange counties added to federal disaster declaration

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.