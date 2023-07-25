How to help
Wildlife Watch: The battle to stop the spread of invasives

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer is normally a time to travel around the state and enjoy all that Vermont has to offer. But one thing you shouldn’t do is take wildlife with you and possibly spread invasive and non-native species.

From tiny bugs in camp firewood to Eurasian milfoil on the prop of a boat, invasive plants and animals are everywhere. Ike Bendavid spoke to officials at the ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain to learn more about what you can do to prevent their spread.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

