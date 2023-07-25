BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our area wasn’t completely storm-free today, but it was a much quieter day than yesterday! Tomorrow will be even quieter with much more sunshine and hotter temperatures. A couple showers or very weak thunderstorms will try to hold on through the evening hours tonight, but clouds diminish overnight and we start Wednesday mostly sunny. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s to mid 60s in the early morning hours. A few areas of fog are possible to start the day.

Most of Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine, becoming partly cloudy later in the day. There will be a bit more wildfire smoke around compared to today, both at the ground and higher up in the atmosphere. Most of it will be higher up though. You’ll likely notice some haze by afternoon, but air quality isn’t a big concern and should remain moderate. More sun will allow temperatures to surge into the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday is the day you’ll want to plan ahead for additional storms, including the potential for strong to severe storms and more heavy downpours that could cause localized flash flooding. Storms will be possible through the day. Be sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast information over the next couple days and have a way to get severe weather alerts.

Storms will prevent Thursday from being as hot as Wednesday, but the heat comes right back on Friday. It will be a hot and humid day. Highs will range through the 80s for most, but some spots in the Champlain or CT River Valley could hit 90, and it will certainly feel a few degrees warmer with all of the humidity. Scattered storms are possible.

A cold front slides through on Saturday, bringing another round of storms with it. Behind the front, we’ll finally tap into some much more refreshing air for Sunday and Monday. Dew points will fall through the 50s, likely even into the 40s! That means we’ll get a nice break from this sticky, unsettled weather pattern for at least a couple of days.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

