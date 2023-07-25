BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We just can’t seem to escape wet & stormy weather these days. It certainly happened on Monday afternoon when strong thunderstorms came through after a nice, sunny morning. And today will be much the same way - sunshine in the morning, then a few showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. However, today’s shower & thunderstorm activity will not be anything like what we saw on Monday. In fact, most of us will be just fine and stay dry.

Wednesday is looking like a hot, humid, sunny, summer day. But our focus for the near future is the active weather that we expect on Thursday.

A strong storm system will come in right away in the morning and stick around all day long with more heavy downpours and possibly damaging wind gusts. We will be keeping an eye on more flash flooding conditions.

Once that system goes by, temperatures will spike up into the upper 80s and low 90s for Friday ahead of an approaching cold front. That front will come through later in the day with another round of showers & thunderstorms. Some of those storms, again, could be possibly strong to severe.

Once that front goes through, it will usher in a cooler, less humid air mass. There may be a lingering shower or possible thunderstorm on Saturday, otherwise the rest of the weekend and into the start of next week are looking delightful with cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be focusing our attention on those possibly strong to severe thunderstorms for Thursday, and we will be keeping you up-to-date with how it will play out, on-air and online. -Gary

