Anti-abortion advocates sue Vermont over ‘Shield Law’

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Anti-abortion advocates are suing the state of Vermont over the so-called Shield Law signed by the governor earlier this year.

Part of what’s now Act 15 establishes an “unfair and deceptive act” regarding limited services pregnancy centers prohibiting false and misleading advertising about their services. These centers say they offer resources and other alternatives to abortion.

The Alliance Defending Freedom argues the law unconstitutionally restricts the centers’ speech and provision of services.

Attorney General Charity Clark says she’s familiar with the law and looks forward to defending it.

