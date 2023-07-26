How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Anti-abortion advocates sue Vermont over ‘Shield Law’

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Anti-abortion advocates are suing the state of Vermont over the so-called Shield Law signed by the governor earlier this year.

Part of what’s now Act 15 establishes an “unfair and deceptive act” regarding limited services pregnancy centers prohibiting false and misleading advertising about their services. These centers say they offer resources and other alternatives to abortion.

The Alliance Defending Freedom argues the law unconstitutionally restricts the centers’ speech and provision of services.

Attorney General Charity Clark says she’s familiar with the law and looks forward to defending it.

Related Stories:

Scott signs 1st-in-nation shield bills that explicitly include medicated abortion

Vermont Senate passes bill to protect abortion providers

Vermont lawmakers look to further protect abortion patients and providers

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man died in a crash in Colchester on Monday.
Vermont man killed in Colchester crash
File image
2 killed, 2 injured in Mendon crash
A Vermont man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 89 south in Milton Tuesday...
Colchester man dies in motorcycle crash
Flood victims in our region will get help on the road to recovery from the mega-band Phish.
Surprise Phish shows to raise money for flood victims
Claude Mumbere
Vt. murder suspect pleads not guilty to new charges in random attack

Latest News

The North Haverhill Fair opens Wednesday.
North Haverhill Fair underway
Burlington's Champlain Pkwy. making progress
Anti-abortion advocates sue Vermont over 'Shield Law'
First woman promoted to brigadier general in Vt. Army National Guard