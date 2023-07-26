Are Vermonters going to build back in the same flood-prone areas?

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Following this month’s devastating flooding, the state of Vermont is once again considering buying out homes in areas susceptible to future storms.

Mark Christie has lived on Oswald Street overlooking the Barre skyline for the last two decades. He says he intended to live in his nearly new mobile home until he retired from his career working at GlobalFoundries.

But during the deluge two weeks ago, the hill behind his home broke away, sending a cascade of mud, trees, and sand downhill and turning his home 90 degrees and crushing it like a tin can. he says he was also temporarily trapped inside. “Everything that’s in this bank, all of these trees went down the hill,” Christie said. “I eventually got out. I’m still shaken up over the whole thing but I’ll get there.”

The mud and debris buried his yard and car, tossing his fuel tank into his neighbor’s yard where it leaked into their home.

It’s just one home in a risky location put at risk by more-frequent severe weather as a result of climate change. Just down the road at the Berlin Mobile Home Park along the Stevens Branch, many families lost their homes. It’s properties like these that the state would buy up.

“We’re reducing risk before bad things happen. So, if we can do projects to reduce flood risk, then we don’t have to deal with the aftermath of flooding events,” said

Stephanie Smith, the hazard mitigation manager with Vermont Emergency Management.

Since Tropical Storm Irene, the state has bought out the flood resilient communities program using FEMA and COVID money. Smith says voluntary buyouts in Northfield paid off. “There was flooding in the same neighborhood but it was a lot less severe than Irene,” she said.

And the latest storms have once again raised the question of whether the state should re-consider its downtowns. “With Barre City -- are there areas that we should buy out or are there other projects we can do like floodplain restoration projects or giving the river space elsewhere so we don’t see that same level of risk,” Smith said.

Christie says he wants to rebuild but just doesn’t have the funds and that he would be open to a buyout.

State officials say it’s too soon to say how many properties could be eligible for buyouts and that the state is also slated to form a housing recovery task force which will look at bigger questions of where cities and towns should-and-shouldn’t build.

