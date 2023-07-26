How to help
Burlington’s Champlain Pkwy. making progress

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A portion of Burlington’s Champlain Parkway project could be open to the public by the end of the year.

The project is now stretching to Lakeside Avenue, where underground improvements are being done. Next, it will head to Pine Street, which engineers hope will have as little impact on traffic as possible. But they are asking drivers to choose another route if possible during heavy construction times.

“We ask people to be patient and understanding that there is work to be done. We will work with you to figure out what has the least impact while still allowing the project to advance,” said the city’s Norm Baldwin.

While the city hopes the road will be open to the public by the end of this year, they expect it to need some finishing touches during the beginning of the 2024 construction season.

