How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Chiropractor accused of rape, having sexual contact with child

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Joel Martens on rape and sexual...
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Joel Martens on rape and sexual contact charges.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By KSFY staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A 31-year-old chiropractor in South Dakota has been arrested and is facing multiple charges.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Joel Martens has been charged with raping a victim between the ages of 13 and 16 and seven counts of sexual contact with a child under the age of 18.

Sgt. Zachary Cegelske said Martens was working as a chiropractor in the Hartford area and worked with many student-athletes.

“We have been recently informed of the charges against Dr. Joel Martens. We have a zero-tolerance policy and do not condone these types of behaviors,” a spokesperson with ChiroSport said.

According to court documents, an investigation began this month after a 17-year-old victim told a deputy that she had been raped by Martens for about eight months.

Authorities said Martens helped coach the victim in track and field.

The girl told the sheriff’s office that the first incident happened during a workout when she was 15.

Further incidents reportedly took place during chiropractor appointments with Martens over the last several months.

Martens and the victim exchanged text messages that became more personal. The 31-year-old told the girl to not tell anyone, authorities said.

According to the victim, Martens began to schedule her chiropractor appointments at times when his administrative assistant was away, leaving the two of them alone.

The sheriff’s office said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man died in a crash in Colchester on Monday.
Vermont man killed in Colchester crash
File image
2 killed, 2 injured in Mendon crash
Claude Mumbere
Burlington murder suspect faces new charges in 2021 random attack
VCE loon biologist Eric Hanson holds the Newark Pond Male.
Vermont’s oldest known loon likely killed by boat, biologists say
Flood victims in our region will get help on the road to recovery from the mega-band Phish.
Surprise Phish shows to raise money for flood victims

Latest News

Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz attends a news conference Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in...
Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz dies at age 70
President Joe Biden signs a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley...
For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story
Emmett Till and his mother honored with national monument
FILE - Students walk through a gate at Harvard University, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in...
Education Department opens investigation into Harvard’s legacy admissions