Colchester man dies in motorcycle crash

FILE
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have reported a fatal motorcycle crash on I-89 South in Milton that took place Tuesday night.

The crash was discovered by a passing witness who found 33-year-old Joshua Blouin deceased on the scene. He was the only party involved and police believe he may have been impaired when the crash occurred.

Though the crash is still under investigation, they say Blouin lost control and hit the guardrails at a high speed. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Vermont State Police with any information.

