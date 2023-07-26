How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Dam Scary: Intense storms push Vermont’s aging structures to the brink

By Darren Perron
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When historic floods inundated Vermont earlier this month, many of the state’s 1,200 dams came under unfathomable pressure.

Swollen rivers pressed against obsolete stone dams. Rising water tested modest earthen barriers holding back ponds for swimming or snowmaking. Water built up behind enormous concrete flood-control dams that protect millions of dollars of property, testing them to their limits.

A full assessment of the damage to all dams in the state is underway. Inspectors have so far found more than two dozen high or significant-hazard dams with “defects” likely caused by the floods that will have to be repaired. Experts say it’s clear that more frequent, more intense rainstorms are pushing dams toward their breaking points.

Darren Perron spoke to Seven Days’ Kevin McCallum, who reported on the story for this week’s issue.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man died in a crash in Colchester on Monday.
Vermont man killed in Colchester crash
File image
2 killed, 2 injured in Mendon crash
A Vermont man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 89 south in Milton Tuesday...
Colchester man dies in motorcycle crash
Flood victims in our region will get help on the road to recovery from the mega-band Phish.
Surprise Phish shows to raise money for flood victims
Claude Mumbere
Vt. murder suspect pleads not guilty to new charges in random attack

Latest News

File photo
Plattsburgh eyes possible waterfront hotel project
Jenna's Coffee House in Johnson is one of the nonprofit's facilities that is back open.
Johnson drug treatment program, health center serve clients despite flood damage
Dam Scary: Intense storms push Vermont's aging structures to the brink
Courtesy: Chris Alger
Previously-flooded homeowners discover FEMA insurance loophole can be disqualifying