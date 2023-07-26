Dannemora man dies in UTV crash

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Dannemora, New York, man has died and two others were injured in a UTV crash.

It happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. in the town of Peru. New York State Police say a group of four people were operating three UTV vehicles on Rod and Gun Club Road when they were all involved in a crash. Police say Leon Clairmont, 63, of Dannemora, died from his injuries.

Two other people in a different vehicle -- including a seven-year-old -- sustained injuries and were transported to CVPH Hospital. Both are in stable condition.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

