Disaster unemployment assistance deadlines differ by county

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont counties added last week to the major flood disaster declaration have different deadlines to apply for unemployment assistance.

Residents of Caledonia and Orange counties are now eligible for the benefits if their jobs were disrupted due to flood damage.

Residents can make claims on the Department of Labor website and they are due on August 25th.

Applications from the original six counties -- Chittenden, Lamoile, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor -- are due on August 21st.

